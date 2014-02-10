Blackmagic 4K Camera Ships at $2,995

FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design is now shipping its Production Camera 4K camera at $2,995; $1,000 off the originally announced price. The vendor said existing pre-orders are included. Blackmagic Production Camera 4K is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

The Blackmagic 4K camera features a Super 35 sensor, professional global shutter as well as EF- and ZE-compatible lens mount, a built-in SSD recorder, rechargeable battery and a 5-inch LCD touchscreen. It records directly in 4K ProRes422. In addition to focusing and monitoring shots, the touchscreen also lets shooters enter metadata and change camera settings on a single interface. Customers also get a full copy of DaVinci Resolve.



The Blackmagic Production Camera 4K was introduced at the NAB Show in Las Vegas last April. Engadget says the new price makes the Blackmagic the least expensive 4K pro camera on the market.