Bittree Unveils New Flush-Mount Data Feed-Through Panels

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Bittree announced the launch of a new line of flush-mount data feed-through panels that will debut at the 2014 NAB Show. The 24-position Cat 6 feed-through panels provide a single location for interconnecting data and Ethernet systems.



Available in 1-RU 1 x 24 or 2-RU 2 x 24 configurations, the panels feature dual-fiber LC or ST connections as well as RJ45 shielded and unshielded variants. Designation strips are available as an option for any of these panels. Also, the unique flush-front design provides a cleaner installation that prevents connections from catching and getting pulled out.