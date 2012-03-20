Bitcentral Unveils MediaNow ENPS Workflow Enhancement at the 2012 NAB Show



At the upcoming NAB Show, Bitcentral will unveil MediaNow, a robust ENPS workflow enhancement across its Precis, Oasis, and Create product lines.From within ENPS, MediaNow enables drag and drop sharing and format transcoding of video news stories from outside the station.Stories can be pulled from sister stations within seconds and be ready for the rundown within minutes without need for journalists to pick up the phone or leave their desks.



Leveraging standards like MOS (Media Object Server Communications Protocol), MediaNow simplifies the collaboration process between facilities and networks by allowing newsrooms to securely access and utilize any story within their network with a simple drag and drop. Content moves through the production process to on-air, online, or mobile distribution, with the real-time transfer status reported back to the journalist.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Bitcentral will be at booth SL2405.



