Bitcentral Redesigns Oasis Distribution Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – Bitcentral has launched a brand new redesign of the Oasis Distribution platform. Oasis is a tool designed for journalists to discover, browse, edit and manage news stories both raw and finished.

The redesign sought to streamline content delivery with a modern design that is customizable with three distinct views based on the specifics of newsroom workflows. Video preview and content review has also been streamlined with simplified video scrubbing and head-up metadata preview in a single combined panel.

The new Oasis was simultaneously launched at 1000 locations worldwide.

Bitcentral is a provider of media content creation, management and distribution tools.