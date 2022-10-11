Bitcentral Expands Relationship with OCTOPUS Newsroom

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral this week announced it has deepened its partnership with OCTOPUS Newsroom by making the company’s Octopus 11 newsroom computer system available to Bitcentral customers.

Octopus 11 enables users to be more productive thanks to a revamped user interface, native device support for PC, Mac OS, iOS and Android and advanced newsgathering, planning and collaboration tools, Bitcentral said.

Launched earlier this year, Octopus 11 facilitates editorial collaboration among team members at every stage of the production process, it said.

This includes publishing content beyond traditional audiences to the web and social media, giving users a platform to contribute to stories as they develop. By being fully compatible with Bitcentral’s Core News products, Octopus 11 offers modern news technology solutions that will enable Bitcentral’s customers to manage the entire lifecycle of live and pre-recorded content, it said.

The latest Octopus release works as an on-premise NRCS or in the cloud for remote production. It enables station newsrooms with the flexibility to collaborate, produce rundowns, create scripts, share videos and post to social media in one system.

The seamless process of Octopus 11 enables Bitcentral customers to adapt to new workflows, empowering them to produce, direct and host entire shows and newscasts remotely, the company said.

More information is available on the Bitcentral website.