BirdDog Launches New NDI-Enabled Box Camera

MELBOURNE—Video over IP specialist BirdDog has moved into the box camera category with the launch of its new PF120 high bandwidth NDI camera.

The camera has a 20x zoom. It supports up to 1080p60 and uses a Sony Exmor R Back illuminated image sensor.

PF120 also houses BirdDog’s custom silicon NDI implementation to produce broadcast quality images and features simultaneous NDI and HDMI output. There is a USB UVC connector allowing for use with Zoom, Teams, Meet, Webex, BlueJeans, Barco ClickShare, and any application that supports USB UVC.

“PF120 really is built ready for productions,” said Dan Miall, BirdDog co-founder and CEO. “The flexibility of the camera and connectors makes it perfect for many applications including live-streaming, video conferencing, educational facilities, medical installations, live sports, house of worship and so much more.”

PF120 also features BirdDog’s Color Matrix tools which can be controlled remotely by Cam Control, a free application that can be downloaded from BirdDog’s website.