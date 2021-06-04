BirdDog Embraces NDI 5 and Launches New Products

MELBOURNE—BirdDog has announced that it will support NDI 5 on all BirdDog hardware products and that it is launching a new Cloud Connect suite of apps for Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android that will simplify the creation of globally connected Productions.

In addition to Cloud Connect, BirdDog also launched a second new product line, BirdDog Play, priced at $149, which the company is billing as the lowest cost and smallest NDI Decoder available.

“Cloud Connect is the culmination of all the pieces of BirdDog development coming together and something we’ve been working on for a long time,” said Dan Miall, BirdDog co-founder and CEO. “With Cloud Connect we are delivering the dream of truly collaborative remote editorial workflows, and seamless remote productions.”

Cloud Connect allows editors to output their Avid, Adobe, or Apple Final Cut Pro timeline and view it anywhere in the world with as little as two frames latency.

BirdDog’s support for NDI 5 will include all hardware products, Flex Family, 4K Family, Studio NDI, Mini, all PTZ Camera models, and the upcoming Wallplates, and SDM range.

BirdDog Play is a low cost, NDI Player that can display any local NDI source on the network, as well as tie into BirdDog Cloud Connect to bring remote sources to Play from anywhere in the world, the company reported.

“Play really breaks the technology barriers for browsing and viewing NDI sources,” said Miall. “Being able to connect to the Cloud Connect platform and bring NDI sources from remote locations makes it more flexible than any NDI Decoder or Player on the market today.”

BirdDog Play and BirdDog Cloud Connect will be available publicly in Q3, 2021 with a limited beta program available for Cloud Connect via a signup on the BirdDog website www.bird-dog.tv