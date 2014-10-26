BHV Easy-DC Brings Power to Powerless

OWSLEBURY, ENGLAND— The BHV Easy-DC brings to situations where local powering is difficult or impossible. The Power Solution Series targets any temporary or permanent application that traditionally relies on batteries for power.



The Easy-DC rounds out series by providing low-cost, long distance power for monitors, cameras and LED lights in situations when AC is difficult or dangerous to access. Operating at distances up to 300m (1,000ft) over twisted pair, Easy-DC’s rugged housing and flexible design make it ideal for temporary use in the field, or as a permanent part of the technical infrastructure of a studio, building or campus as a distributed solution delivering power in a “wheel and hub” configuration.