Bexel Rolls Out Sideline Audio/Video Cart

BURBANK, CALIF.—Bexel is carving out a place on the sideline for some of sports biggest games with the introduction of its new Sideline Audio/Video cart. This plug-and-play system is designed for streamlining the acquisition of field audio and video feeds in stadium sports productions.

The Sideline Audio/Video cart features pneumatic tires and a lightweight aluminum shell, but is customizable to a user’s specifications. The cart provides connections for single-mode fiber, SMPTE hybrid and copper cables, and hydra cable assemblies; it also enables MADI audio as well as wireless audio and video transmissions. There is also a built-in patch bay to monitor, troubleshoot and manage signal routing.

The cart measures 72x47x36-inches, is weather resistant and is powered by a 110-volt outlet with the option for an extended period of UPS backup power. Additional features include integrated antenna poles, customized drawers and a flat tabletop surface.