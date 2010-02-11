Bexel develops Hercules HD flypack

Bexel , a provider of broadcast services and solutions, will feature its Hercules HD Fly Pack System at NAB 2010 (Booth C6419).

Designed to meet the demand for HD production facilities in hard-to-access production spaces, Hercules offers lightweight state-of-the-art HD technology; an all LCD monitor wall; working positions (video and video tape) incorporated into custom equipment racks for ease of operation; and an optimized rack design and mechanics to minimize the number of shipping cases (saving on shipping costs).

Configured with every component of high-end control rooms into rugged shipping cases that can be transported nearly anywhere in the world, Hercules can be set up quickly, is flexible and can handle many different types of production requirements.

Bexel will also be displaying and offering for purchase at NAB 2010 its large inventory of equipment used solely for the Vancouver Winter Olympics. Still under manufacturer warranty, the Bexel equipment includes a large inventory of Fujinon HD lenses from wide angles to telephotos, Panasonic P2 cameras, P2 readers, P2 Mobiles and P2 cards plus AJ-HD1400 DVCPRO HD VTRs, as well as Telecast Fiber Systems SHEDs and Cobras plus over 100 HD LCD monitors from 8in to 52in.

In addition, high-end terminal equipment including Tektronix WFM7120 and TG700 units plus Evertz 5600 test signal generators and crossconverters, FOR-A HD color correctors, Harris routers, audio monitors, mixers, microphones, lighting hardware and more will be available for preview and purchase.