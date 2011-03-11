Bel Digital Audio launches new AV monitor at London BVE show

Bel Digital Audio launched its new 16-channel, flagship model monitor/de-embedder at London’s BVE show. The BM-AV1-E16SHD provides 16-channel AV monitoring of 3G HD, SDI and SD video signals with loop through as well as Dolby E and Digital decoding and integral loudness metering compliant to ITU-R BS1770, all in a 1RU package.

The new BM-AV1-E16SHD takes off where Bel’s last model left off and shrinks it down into a 1RU chassis. It provides a comprehensive range of inputs and outputs, flexible 16-channel monitoring with user-assignable ballistics, an OLED video display for video monitoring and a Dolby decoder included as standard.