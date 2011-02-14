BeeSmart enables interactive services in Kosovo
Kosovo-based telco PTK (Post and Telecommunications of Kosovo) has deployed middleware from BeeSmart to provide interactive TV services to 25,000 customers. The platform delivers all standard programming as well as advanced services including multimedia sharing, TV commerce and targeted advertising. The BeeSmart platform also incorporates a fast user interface, intelligent content recommendation system, VoIP on TV, Web TV support and the ability to host multiple operators on a single service delivery platform.
