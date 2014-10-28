BeckTV Completes Second HD Upgrade for Token Creek

AUSTIN, TEXAS— BeckTV announced that it has completed its second project for Token Creek Mobile Productions: a major upgrade of the company’s 48-foot Sioux expando television production truck, which now supports state-of-the-art HD production.



“Sioux is the second truck we’ve upgraded from SD to HD with BeckTV’s assistance, and in both cases we entrusted the project to BeckTV because we knew the company understood our objectives and could meet them in the short time frame we provided,” said John Salzwedel, president at Token Creek Mobile Television. “By putting the mobile unit update into BeckTV’s capable hands, we were able to direct our resources toward the ongoing production work that supports our business. Knowing that the great staff at BeckTV was totally immersed in the truck update, we were able to continue our operations with confidence that we’d be able to roll out the new Sioux on schedule and on budget.”



The updated Token Creek truck now is a 1080i/720p-switchable unit, equipped with an EVS XT3 playout/replay server and XFile Digital Archive station, a 3ME Grass Valley Karrera HD production switcher, Grass Valley LDX80 cameras, Fujinon’s new 99X8.4 and 18X5.5 lenses, a Calrec Artemis console, and ChyronHego HyperX3 graphics system. Since the upgrade, Token Creek’s Sioux unit has been deployed for high-profile productions for the NFL, MLS, the Kentucky Derby, NBA basketball, NCAA basketball games, and the NHL.



“BeckTV not only built two trucks back to back for us in a 13-month period, but also brought the trucks through to completion at a surprisingly attractive price point,” Salzwedel said. “With the upgrade first of Chippewa and then Sioux to HD, we’ve opened up new business opportunities, as our clients see that we have the infrastructure in place to handle larger projects and multiple-day events.”

