BBC Replaces Wireless Com Systems With Clear-Com FreeSpeak II

ALAMEDA, CA.—The BCC has adopted the Clear-Com Communications FreeSpeak II wireless communications system as part of a major replacement project at New Broadcasting House in London, Salford Quays and a dozen other sites.

The BBC issued a request for proposal earlier in 2018 to replace extensive wireless audio systems following regulator Ofcom’s announcement of a reduction of 700 MHz spectrum for Programme Making and Special Event (PMSE) users beginning in May 2020.

First up will be 12 studios at New Broadcasting House, which will be followed by two studios in Salford Quays and 10 English Regions sites. BBC’s Parliament studio at Millbank and Academy facilities at Evesham will also get new equipment.

Every studio will be equipped with its own base station and the necessary number of beltpacks and antennas required at each location. This approach was deemed more cost-effective, easier and better suited to a fast-paced broadcast environment than a matrix system, Clear-Com said.

