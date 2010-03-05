BBC contracts Quantel

The BBC has contracted Quantel to supply video editing systems for its news output.

The contract runs until 2014 with an option for a one-year extension and has a potential estimated value over the next four years of $15 million. Quantel has will supply playout servers over the same period.

According to the company, its Enterprise sQ technology met the BBC’s key system requirements, including improved integration across TV, mobile and Web platforms; third-party integration with Apple Final Cut Pro; and complete integration between editing clients and video storage.

The scope of the BBC’s needs over the next few years is enormous, with both BBC News' move to a new location in London and the relocation of its children's news teams to Salford, Lancashire, scheduled for 2011.