Barix to Introduce Mobile IP Intercom Solution at NAB

Barix Annuncicom PS1 Paging Station

At this year’s NAB Show, Barix will introduce new audio over IP broadcast solutions to the North American audience, including its Annuncicom PS1 Paging Station, the first two-way audio application for the TV and video production space.



The Annuncicom PS1, which doubles as an IP paging and intercom device, has a simple, compact design ideal for fast-paced video production environments.A push-to-talk button allows technical directors to facilitate camera movements and communicate with production personnel while remaining mobile.Cameramen can mount a belt clip to the back of the device for on-cable attachments. Power over Ethernet (PoE) capability allows production personnel to move freely around the studio using a single-wire, high-bandwidth IP connection.



Barix will also introduce the Exstreamer 105, its latest-generation IP audio decoding device for radio broadcast.It retains all the features of its predecessor, Exstreamer 100, while adding a MicroSD slot to the front panel for a sleeker design and enhanced content protection.This is particularly useful in broadcast operations where the device is streaming content direct-to-air, including small studios, unmanned operations, and in-store networks.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Barix will be at booth C1139.