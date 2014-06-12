Barco Introduces Bundle Concept for LCD Video Walls

KORTRIJK, BELGIUM—Barco introduced its new Instant VideoWall, an all-in-one package that simplifies the configuration process.

The Instant VideoWall is the first of Barco’s next-generation fit-for-purpose LCD visualization platforms. Barco’s all-in-one architecture comes in standard 2x2, 3x2 and 4x2 tiled LCD set-ups, featuring a thin ultra-narrow bezel: as narrow as 3.5 mm with the recently announced Overview OVD and KVD series. The all-in-one solution also comes with Barco display management software. Optionally, the packages include Barco’s integrated IP video streaming for basic sensor and collaborative applications or the Barco TransForm family of video wall controllers to enable pixel-accurate display of multi-sensor information.

Barco’s planned display product and networked solution developments will be gradually integrated into its Instant VideoWall all-in-one bundles. Currently, the extension with Barco’s new HTML5 content aggregator (X2O) is in development, thus integrating the bundles in Barco’s comprehensive cross-campus visualization architectures.

The OverView OVD and KVD series, Barco’s new tiled LCD video walls, feature automatic color and brightness calibration (SenseX), optional external redundant power supply, Energy Star 6.0 compliance, and integrated IP video streaming.

