Bannister Lake Releases Brando Update

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA—Graphics automation specialist Bannister Lake said it has released the second generation Brando, a web-based software solution that is said to simplify updating bugs, promos, snipes, sponsor messages, social media hashtags and other branding elements within one or more program streams.



The second-generation Brando, BL Brando Solo, release extends its reach across the workflow—including tighter integration with traffic and automation systems—and adds an alternate version tailored for single-channel operations. The new single and multichannel configurations both retain the trademark ease of use that differentiates the initial Brando release from competitive automated branding solutions. This covers graphics design, data integration and scheduling triggers to more advanced workflow-centric applications, such as direct support for editing resources; and reconciliation of content and scheduling changes between graphics and master control. The latter feature, which automates publishing of such changes across the workflow, is useful for branding elements like sponsor messages and cross-channel promotions.



The new version is said to support an unlimited number of graphic designers and production schedulers depending on operational needs. Web-based content authoring tools also enable multiplatform, web-based content authoring for users across fixed and mobile devices, including traditional desktop workstations, laptops and tablets.