Bannister Lake Announces Super Ticker Cloud

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO—Bannister Lake Software is taking its Super Ticker content management platform to the cloud, announcing a new software-as-a-service implementation, the Super Ticker Cloud. This cloud-based offering will run on Amazon Web Services and provide Super Ticker users new levels of scalability and accessibility, per the company’s press release.

Like the Super Ticker on-premises installation, Super Ticker Cloud can aggregate, manage and moderate automated data feeds from external sources through a consistent web-based interface. Users can combine data with manual input and original content for applications that include 24/7 news channels, broadcast programs, special event coverage, sports and venue displays. It also improves on its ability for multi-user collaboration.

Super Ticker Cloud is available on Amazon Web Services via a subscription. Alternatively, users can purchase Super Ticker Cloud for their preferred cloud provider or private cloud. Automated data replication can also be leveraged to create hybrid workflows between on-premises Super Ticker deployments and the Super Ticker Cloud.

Users can sign up for a Super Ticker Cloud subscription on a monthly or yearly basis.