BackChannelMedia, Triveni Digital integrate solutions to enable interactive TV for broadcasters

BackChannelMedia, an interactive TV solution provider, and Triveni Digital, a digital TV broadcasting technology provider, have integrated Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder PSIP metadata management system with Clickable TV, BackChannelMedia's end-to-end interactive TV solution. The GuideBuilder system provides mission-critical operational capabilities for content providers and network operators including managing PSI and PSIP metadata.

Triveni Digital and BackChannelMedia's cooperative effort during the integration of GuideBuilder and Clickable TV was the beginning of a new effort to introduce interactive TV solutions to broadcasters in markets of any size. Clickable TV is an EBIF (Enhanced TV Binary Interchange Format) application, the interactive TV application standard being adopted by the TV industry nationwide. Clickable TV is developed in such a way that it can be adapted and easily scaled to work in various broadcaster and cable operator technology environments.

BackChannelMedia's launch of Clickable TV took place in Montgomery, AL, with the collaboration of Raycom Media station WSFA and Knology Cable. The system is currently live in homes within the Knology cable system with PID insertion accomplished at WSFA.

BackChannelMedia and Triveni Digital are demonstrating that deployment of interactive TV is possible not only for cable operators, but local broadcasters as well. Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder PSIP/SI generation system will be showcased in the company's booth at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2010, Oct. 20-22, in New Orleans.