Azerbaijan's B&B TV chooses Thomson Broadcast Elite 100 transmitters

Thomson Broadcast has announced that B&B TV Communication, the entity responsible for wireless-cable broadcasting of radio and television channels in Azerbaijan, has purchased Thomson's latest DVB-T/DVB-T2 Elite 100 GreenPower transmitters. B&B TV will use the air-cooled transmitters to help introduce HD digital broadcasting to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the first phase of HD broadcasting, B&B TV will deploy three DVB-T2 television transmitting systems up to 2kW in a 6+1 redundancy configuration. The systems will be completed and on the air during Q4 2012.

The Elite 100 GreenPower series, available from 350W to 2100W, supports any digital standard including DVB-T/H, DVB-T2, ISDB-Tb, ATSC, ATSC-MH ... in the UHF frequency band. The medium-power Elite 100 GreenPower transmitter is modular and easily upgradable in power. The compact unit fits in a 19in standard cabinet or can be delivered as a standalone chassis. To offer maximum flexibility, Elite 100 air-cooled modules are equipped with either built-in dust-proof ventilation, or installed in a specific 19in cabinet interfaced with an external ventilation system. The system uses front, hot-pluggable power supplies, which are also available as a redundancy option.