Azden Introduces Pair of Shotgun Microphones

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J.—Consumers will have their pick of a new microphone from Azden come February, as the company has introduced a pair of camera-mount, shotgun microphones, the SMX-30 Stereo/Mono Shotgun Video Microphone and SMX-15 Powered Shotgun Video Microphone.

Each microphone features a +20dB gain booster and a -10dB pad to protect against overload distortion. Both also have a wide band frequency response from 40 Hz to 20 kHz. Additional features include a low-cut filter, an “auto” power setting that can sense when the camera is on or off, and a shock absorbing shoe mount with a 1/4-inch 20 thread for mounting to boom poles and other camera accessories. The microphones are powered by two AA batteries.

Azden will release both the SMX-30 and SMX-15 on Feb. 1 at a starting price of $310 for the SMX-30 and $250 for the SMX-15.