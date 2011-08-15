Axon Set to Lift Wraps on New Routing System at IBC



AMSTERDAM: Axon is all set to demonstrate its new super-compact 40x40 routing system that handles a wide range of video signals. The SynCross router accommodates SD and HD video up to 3 Gbps, as well as ASI/DVB and SSI/SMPTE-310. The routing system can be supplied in a configuration as small as eight inputs, and occupying 1RU, up to a full 40x40 configuration that fits into a 5RU space. The SynCross can be controlled via Cortex control panel or via the Ethernet, and an RS-422 interface is provided from control by a user’s automation system.



The new router is designed to provide routing for many broadcast-related applications, including master control and monitoring, and is designed to work with both electrical and optical video signals.



Axon will be at stands 10.B21 and 10.A21.



