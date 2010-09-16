Axcera features 6X Series liquid-cooled solid-state TV transmitter at IBC2010

Axcera showcased its 6X Series liquid-cooled solid-state TV transmitter and announced its immediate availability at IBC2010 in Amsterdam.

The 6X transmitter uses Axcera’s fully adaptive frequency agile exciter and the latest LDMOS devices for broadband operation across the entire UHF band. Power amplifier systems operate at the highest power density available reducing floor space requirements. The compact, completely modular design uses parallel amplifier and power supply modules that can be removed and replaced while the transmitter is on the air. Additionally, power supplies are configured for power sharing, and an N+1 power supply option is available for the highest level of reliability.