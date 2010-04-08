Axcera demonstrates live ATSC mobile DTV at NAB Show

Axcera is demonstrating live over-the-air ATSC mobile DTV transmission technology at the 2010 NAB show.

The company is transmitting a live ATSC mobile DTV signal that is being received by a variety of consumer receivers. The ATSC mobile DTV demonstration encompasses a complete, end-to-end transmission solution, including Axcera’s new ATSC Mobile DTV pre-processor/multiplexer and its Axciter ATSC exciter-modulator, along with the 4Caster C42 mobile content encoding solution from Envivio, ESG equipment from Expway and consumer receivers from a variety of suppliers.

The transmission includes legacy ATSC programming to replicate an actual TV station format.

See Axcera at NAB Show booth SU2908.