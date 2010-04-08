Axcera demonstrates live ATSC mobile DTV at NAB Show
Axcera is demonstrating live over-the-air ATSC mobile DTV transmission technology at the 2010 NAB show.
The company is transmitting a live ATSC mobile DTV signal that is being received by a variety of consumer receivers. The ATSC mobile DTV demonstration encompasses a complete, end-to-end transmission solution, including Axcera’s new ATSC Mobile DTV pre-processor/multiplexer and its Axciter ATSC exciter-modulator, along with the 4Caster C42 mobile content encoding solution from Envivio, ESG equipment from Expway and consumer receivers from a variety of suppliers.
The transmission includes legacy ATSC programming to replicate an actual TV station format.
See Axcera at NAB Show booth SU2908.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox