AWS Elemental MediaTailor Adds Channel Assembly Feature

SEATTLE—Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a new Channel Assembly feature for its AWS Elemental MediaTailor cloud-based personalization and monetization service. Channel Assembly allows broadcasters and OTT channel operators to create virtual live channels and optionally monetize the channels with dynamic server-side ad insertion.

With Channel Assembly, users sim assign a list of pre-prepared programs to a schedule. The service then delivers a playlist for a linear channel to audiences at scale, without having to re-transcode video content or create SCTE-35/104 infrastructure. Channel Assembly also uses content available in existing libraries, enabling content providers to craft specialist or niche live streaming services.

To build a virtual channel using Channel Assembly, users log into the AWS Management Console, configure a user profile with permissions to create AWS Elemental MediaTailor resources and assemble a live channel from HLS, DASH or CMAF packaged sources. The AWS Elemental MediaConvert file-based video encoding service can be used to transcode content from single file sources, including MP4, MOV and MXF formats, into the HLS, DASH or CMAF outputs.

AWS Elemental MediaPackage, Amazon Simple Storage Service or any compliant origin can be configured as the source location for content. Once a source location is defined, users can create programs and assemble a schedule for the linear channel. Programs can be scheduled in a loop with dynamic pre-, mid- and post-roll ad breaks defined.