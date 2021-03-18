AWS Elemental MediaConnect Now Supports SRT Protocol

SEATTLE—AWS Elemental has announced that its MediaConnect platform now supports Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol for transporting live video. Support for SRT is meant to give greater flexibility and compatibility for creating low-latency live video transport workflows.

MediaConnect now supports the SRT, Zixi, Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) and Real-Time Transport Protocol (RTTP). MediaConnect can translate between protocols, allowing for a varied ecosystem of live video transport applications, said AWS.

The MediaConnect platform is designed to help users running 24x7 TV channels or those who stream live events.

