AVT to introduce MAGIC TH6 telephone hybrid system

AVT will unveil MAGIC TH6, a new POTS and VoIP telephone hybrid system, at IBC2010.

The digital telephone hybrid MAGIC TH6 incorporates six POTS line interfaces, two analog audio interfaces and four digital audio interfaces. As an option, MAGIC TH6 can run as a VoIP telephone hybrid using the LAN interface as line interface.

All six callers can be put on separate audio lines for the connection to the mixing console if required. To guarantee optimum speech quality, an independent digital echo canceller, automatic gain control and expander are available for each caller line.

The MAGIC TH6 telephone hybrid’s audio lines can be assigned with pretalk, hold and on-air status. Three operating modes can be configured, including one-fader operating mode, two-fader operating mode and six-fader operating mode.

See AVT at IBC Stand 8.E91.

