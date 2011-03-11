Avlex introduces MIPRO 7 wireless mics

Avlex has introduced the MIPRO ACT-7 series wideband wireless microphone systems. The ACT-7 features stellar sound quality, a rich feature set and are available in a variety of configurations. Receivers are available in one-, two- and channel-channel configurations, with a choice of ACT-7T body-pack or ACT-7Ha handheld transmitters. These systems are designed for use in a wide range of situations, particularly where available spectrum is limited.

The MIPRO ACT-7 receivers each offer 216MHz bandwidth (482MHz-698MHz) across three 72MHz bands and provide up to 48 interference-free operating channels, facilitating plenty of choice to identify and select an open frequency. Band 5UA and 6UA receivers offer 384 selectable preset frequencies, while band 5US versions offer 364, all in 15 predefined groups for easy setup and operation. A 16th definable group enables users to select and save up to 16 user-defined presets, choosing from 2881 frequencies in each band. As is the case with MIPRO’s ACT-Series wireless systems, the company’s AutoScan and Automatic Channel Targeting (ACT) channel setup technologies are present to make operation effortless.

Additional features of the MIPRO ACT-7 include phase-locked loop synthesized RF technology with low spurious emissions and increased RF stability; third-generation RF circuitry; enhanced RF-saturated dynamic range; PiloTone and NoiseLock circuitry to improve reception; and easy-to-read displays. The ACT-7 series is constructed of a durable, lightweight magnesium alloy to handle the rigors of everyday use.