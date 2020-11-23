Aviwest Debuts BeOnAir Streaming Tool

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—Aviwest has released its BeOnAir system, an all-in-one live streaming package designed for video professionals to produce, transmit and distribute video content over aggregated cellular, Wi-Fi and public IP networks. With BeOnAir, Aviwest says users can stream and store live interviews and events, and forward recorded content from anywhere.

BeOnAir features Aviwest’s bonded cellular AIR220 transmitter, its MOJOPRO mobile application and an advanced cloud receiver and distribution gateway service with unlimited data traffic. BeOnAir is designed to offer live and auto-record, forward, progressive store and forward, four audio channels and multiple streaming protocols (RTMP, RTSP, SRT, SST, TS and HLS). It also uses Aviwest’s SST aggregation technology for reliable live video transmission delivery.

Users of BeOnAir can share content to audiences across multiple online media and social networks simultaneously.