Avid updates AirSpeed ingest and playout server

Avid has announced a new version (1.6) of its AirSpeed Multi Stream ingest and playout server. As part of a file-based SD/HD production workflow, users can now implement faster ingest and playback capabilities using AirSpeed Multi Stream with or without the Avid Interplay Production asset management system.

The new AirSpeed Multi Stream is also a key component in Avid’s recently announced NewsVision, an integrated, scalable broadcast news solution for fast, low-cost HD production.

AirSpeed Multi Stream enables broadcasters to record feeds, store files temporarily, and play back news and other content to air. New features include stand-alone capability, enabling a lower cost end-to-end SD/HD production workflow for users that do not have Interplay Production by enabling file transfer directly to Avid editing systems connected to either ISIS shared storage or local storage.

An editor can now pull files from the AirSpeed Multi Stream server and store them in a project or bin in the shared or local storage device. Users can also incorporate Interplay Production to address larger scale or automated workflow requirements.

The new version accelerates multiformat workflows by eliminating the need to transcode clips to a target SD or HD format, or to crossconvert between 720p and 1080i AVC-Intra before sending to playout. It also speeds time to air for mixed format content by making it possible to play out SD or HD on the same playout channel, eliminating the need reconfigure or dedicate an SD or HD channel.

The update also enhances ingest and playback reliability by allowing administrators to control channel or inventory management access on a per-user and per-channel basis. An intuitive user interface provides access to the specific functions users need, including channel, play, record, delete clip and modify clip.