Avid Shared Storage Powers Editorial Collaboration for IPC

A storage system allowed for workers in New York and LA to access the same content.

LOS ANGELES—As an Emmy Award-winning television production company that works with some of the biggest names in content production, it’s vital for us to be able to remotely collaborate with directors, producers and editors across the country. The ability to treat somebody based thousands of miles away as though they’re in the same building lets us work with the most talented filmmakers around, as well as a range of different networks and digital platforms.

The shared storage capabilities of Avid’s NEXIS allowed for editors in Los Angeles and New York to work on projects.

Enabling this remote collaboration was a key factor when designing our new 14,000-square-foot production hub in New York. We needed a post-production infrastructure that would allow the team to focus on producing quality content, and Avid’s technology stood head and shoulders above the rest.

NEXT-LEVEL COLLABORATIVE WORKFLOWS

We had two goals in mind when designing our new technical infrastructure: meet the ever-changing needs of our creative teams and future-proof the company as technology continues to evolve.

Shared projects are part and parcel of our daily activities, so we needed a solution that would give us access to the best editors around by allowing editorial teams to seamlessly collaborate together. It also had to provide assurances for reliability and scalability, and Avid’s technology comprehensively ticked all of these vital boxes.

With just six weeks to build the infrastructure, we worked with Avid partner T2 Computing and chose 20 Media Composer | Ultimate editing workstations along with an Avid NEXIS | E4 software-defined storage system as the backbone of our post-production environment. With Avid NEXIS shared storage in place, our teams can share and access media assets with anyone, wherever they are—thereby providing the real-time editorial collaboration benefits we need.

This ability to utilize shared storage wherever we find a talented editor is extremely exciting and presents a huge number of opportunities for potential projects—particularly as the Avid-based talent pool is so rich. We can now develop high-quality content anywhere, safe in the knowledge that the platform will meet future requirements.

We’re already busy developing content in New York for the likes of You-Tube, HBO and CNBC, all enabled by the collaborative infrastructure built on Avid.

A PLATFORM FOR FUTURE GROWTH

As anyone working in the media and entertainment industry knows, one of the biggest challenges is dealing with the growing demands that are being placed on post-production teams. Businesses have to be able to adapt to both new projects and new technologies, including larger file formats such as 4K and 8K.

As a company, we want to be seen as an innovator and technology leader, and Avid has also helped us in this area. Avid’s solutions are viewed as being ahead of the curve, which has improved our ability to adapt to new and potentially challenging industry trends.

All in all, the future is looking bright here at Industrial Media and IPC. We’ve laid the groundwork with our new facility in New York and can now focus on expanding our horizons. There are many interesting projects in the pipeline, and we’re excited about what the future holds.

Eric Towler is vice president and head of post-production at IPC. Towler has played a key role in the exponential growth of IPC in Los Angeles, as well as spearheading the company’s more recent expansions in both Atlanta and New York City. He can be contacted at eric@theIPCorp.com.

