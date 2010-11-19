Avid announces ISIS 5000 Version 3.1

Avid has announced the latest version of the Avid ISIS 5000 shared-storage solution.

The ISIS 5000 is an easy-to-use, open, real-time shared-storage solution that provides users with access to high-performance ISIS file system technology on lower-cost hardware. New features in Version 3.1 include increased storage capacity with room to grow by expanding to 128TB capacity; support for up to 90 clients; backup system director offering greater media availability and protection; and Cisco and Force10 switch qualification.

The latest version of the Avid ISIS 5000 will be available Dec. 15. All ISIS 5000 configurations support Mac or PC clients and include 90 seat licenses with either one or three years of Avid Priority or Avid Uptime.