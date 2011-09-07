Aveco’s ASTRA Studio 2 provides new capabilities for studio automation

Aveco introduces ASTRA Studio 2, which offers multiple levels of studio automation from simple automation-assisted manual production to a single operator mode — where one person can control a live newscast or program.

It includes new tools that make it easier to develop stories and provides journalists more control of how a story goes to air. A new Preproduction Mode for recording and editing a live show for later broadcast enables a quick and simple way to replace segments or correct simple errors.

ASTRA Studio 2 builds on the experience gained from the original ASTRA Studio.