A/V Firm Emergency Production Purchases For-A HVS-100

CYPRESS, CALIF.—For-A America announces that Rhode Island-based event production and rental company Emergency Production recently purchased its HVS-100 switcher.



The biggest project that Emergency Production has used For-A’s HVS-100 for thus far incorporated a five-camera chain running in 23.98PsF to achieve a film look, and was recorded on 14 decks with video fed to a presentation switcher for live image magnification. The event was simulcast live in three languages. Emergency Production was said to have found the HVS-100 AUX controllers running sub-switches to be an essential part of its video production.



The HVS-110, introduced to the market last year, features an integrated main unit and control panel, while the HVS-100 switcher comes standard with a separate main unit and control panel. Both switchers offer a frame synchronizer, multi-viewer capability, re-sizing engine, 2.5D wipe effects, dedicated bus buttons, AUX buttons, a fader controller, and DVE and keyer with chroma key.