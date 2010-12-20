Autoscript offers upgrade rebate for flat-screen teleprompter monitors

Autoscript is running a special New Year’s promotion that allows customers to update existing CRT-based teleprompting equipment and receive a rebate for purchasing new, lightweight flat-screen monitors.

From Jan. 1 through March 31, 2011, North American customers who buy a new Autoscript LED teleprompter monitor can submit their old CRT monitors to Autoscript and receive a $250 rebate. All previously-owned CRT teleprompter monitors will be recycled.

Users interested in this promotion can choose from 15in, 17-in or 19-in LED monitors, all of which are easy to retrofit into existing prompting systems. Within the shipment of the new prompter (or by request at ussales@autoscript.tv), users will receive a rebate form and instructions for returning old CRT units. Once users return their submission form with the old CRT to Autoscript, they will receive the $250 rebate.

Included in this promotion is Autoscript’s newest monitor, the 17in LED17TFT-BLW System — a wide-angle, on-camera prompter that incorporates the latest in Autoscript’s illumination technology, the TFT (thin-film transistor) LED system.

Unlike CCFLs (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Tubes), which take several minutes to reach full efficiency and light output, the TFT LED offers instant warm-up to full brightness.