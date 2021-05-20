Autoscript Introduces Voice-Controlled Teleprompting Solution

LONDON—Autoscript has unveiled Autoscript Voice, a prompter control technology that gives presenters real-time control of their prompted scripts by speaking the words written there, removing dependence on foot or hand controls.

Designed to be used with the company’s WinPlus-IP fully IP-enabled prompting software, Voice offers a solution customized to the user. It monitors production audio and automatically advances the script as words are spoken, said Autoscript.

Relying on real-time speech recognition, proprietary algorithms and advanced pattern matching, Voice scrolls the script in perfect sync with the presenter, the company said.

Voice pauses for adlibs and resumes scrolling when the presenter is back on script. The system automatically handles various script and show formats. Multiple presenters can use Voice. It can be used simultaneously with other Autoscript scroll control devices, Autoscript said.

“Everyone is talking about Voice,” said Philip Dalgoutte, product manager at Autoscript. “The networks that have been using Autoscript Voice in their daily live operations [and] have been astounded by the quality of the workflow.”

“For presenters, it’s almost unbelievable that such precise prompting control is possible by simply talking. It’s effortless, with no controllers for them to operate [so] they can focus on presenting, and everything just works.”

A large U.S. TV network has used Voice for more than three years, which included an extended beta test during which live newscasts were shadowed. The testing and consultation with the network were important drivers in successfully developing Voice for live news broadcasts and entertainment productions. Following the test period, the network integrated Voice into its workflow, it said.

The new Autoscript Voice teleprompting control system can be used to control output to EPIC-IP and EVO-IP prompt monitors and Xbox-IP Scroll Engines. It is available for demonstration from Autoscript representatives now.