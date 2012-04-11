Autoscript Debuts Innovative Teleprompter Products at the 2012 NAB Show



At the NAB Show, Autoscript will showcase teleprompter products including PicoPrompt, a prompting app for iPod, iPad, and iTouch devices. PicoPrompt and a new scroll control app called Picoscroll, are available via the iTunes App Store. Autoscript will also offer a broadcast scroll controller and connector for the iSeries range.



With its latest WinPlus software version, Autoscript enables producers to select and send single stories or complete run orders from the broadcast studio to a presenter’s iSeries device anywhere in the world.



Making its U.S. debut is the Magno Wireless Foot Control, which allows presenters to control the speed of the script anywhere within the studio location without running cables. Using RF technology on the 400-MHz license-free range, the Magno Foot Control can be used up to 100 meters from the receiver module. It can be added to existing Autoscript installations and doesn’t interfere with other devices. Autoscript is part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Autoscript will be at booth C6625.





