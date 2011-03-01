Automation, including news and master control
MULTICHANNEL HD VIDEO SERVER/SYSTEM CONTROLLER
LEIGHTRONIX EMINENCE-HD2
Features H.264 encode/decode hardware that delivers digital video images at low data rates; dual digital video channels operate as either encode or decode; includes built-in TV automation interface, HD-SDI video I/O with support for embedded audio and highly compatible audio interface that supports direct connections for digital audio, as well as balanced analog signals.
www.leightronix.com
Booth: C9105
MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
Obor Digital Zeus Broadcast
Manages the service department; provides help desk communications; tracks all asset activities, changes and configurations; handles multiorganizational, multilocation or multigroup topologies; provides fully searchable and sharable information while maintaining the separation and control that each organization, location or group requires.
www.zeusbroadcast.com
Booth: N705
VIDEO SERVER TECHNOLOGY
Florical Acuitas
Commodity-based hardware video server technology provides reliable and affordable HD playout, graphics, effects and frame-accurate switching within the box; allows users to build an entire TV station for a quarter of the cost of traditional hardware and no longer be restrained with an infrastructure at one location; wake up components from anywhere with SMART Central technology allows control of all channels from any station at anytime.
www.florical.com
Booth: N5011
MANAGEMENT TOOL
Pilat Media IBMS
Performance Dashboard
Operational tool ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the status of a large number of business processes; at-a-glance visuals and graphic displays quickly and efficiently highlight exceptions and alert key business executives to items needing attention.
www.pilatmedia.com
Booth: N4429
CONNECTION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
Nevion VideoIPath
Simplifies video-over-IP deployment with key scheduling, provisioning and monitoring of video-over-IP services; Web application provides a complete overview of scheduled and in-service connections; to achieve efficient use of network resources and avoid overbooking, broadcasters can schedule connections based on service profiles, monitor video ports and bandwidth utilization, and access map and timetable views for video services.
www.nevion.com
Booth: SU7217
SCHEDULING, MAM SYSTEM
MediaGeniX WHATS'On Generation 4
Fully integrates VOD in the companywide multimedia scheduling process; new transaction system, based on active change propagation, automatically updates user screens in real time; provides chat functionality, presence registry, collision detection and transaction merging.
www.mediagenix.tv
Booth: N5129
REPLAY SYSTEM
Grass Valley K2 Dyno
Now shares content on a K2-SAN and streamlines file-based content creation operations for broadcasters, sports production companies and others; captures live events in HD resolutions and instantly plays highlights and playlists at variable speeds for critical analysis; supports DVCPRO and AVC-Intra 50/100 compressions; features a built-in VGA multiviewer and SDI video monitoring.
www.grassvalley.com
Booth: SL106
AUTOMATED PLAYOUT SYSTEM
Miranda Technologies Playout Glass Cockpit
Combines highly automated multichannel content delivery, rich graphics and advanced monitoring systems; integrates the iTX IT-based automated playout with Kaleido multiviewers and the iControl Playout Manager facility monitoring; also incorporates a range of broadcast infrastructure products, including intelligent switching and loudness management.
www.miranda.com
Booth: N2515
NEWSROOM COMPUTER SYSTEM
OCTOPUS Newsroom OCTOPUS6
Runs natively on Mac OS X, Linux and Windows; installation-free client and centralized updates; features seamless load-balancing and automatic fail-over; includes editorial tools such as spell check, word blacklist, rundown buddy, rundown stopwatch and rundown time markers; includes plug-in for Final Cut Pro integration.
www.octopus-news.com
Booth: SU820
LOGGING TOOL
Blue Lucy Media Miura File Logger
Designed to enable metadata to be easily appended to file-based content using configurable templates; operators can review media in real time, including the playback and review of Windows Media files, while the ingest process is ongoing and add metadata as required; results in metadata text delineated by time code that is then easily stored in a MAM system for later use.
www.emotion-systems.com
Booth: N3719-D
REMOTE PLAYOUT SYSTEM
PlayBox Technology Remote Playout
Provides a tapeless, file-based operation that has two parts: one integrated with the broadcast center and the other at the remote site; at the broadcast center, it is fully integrated into the current or preferred systems, including traffic, storage, MAM, ingest, transcoding and file transfer systems; connects to the remote site's playout equipment via the public Internet.
www.playbox.tv
Booth: N5835
NEWSROOM COMPUTER SYSTEM
QTV/Autocue Autocue Newsroom
Provides a robust, reliable solution for full-scale newsroom computer system functionality with a full range of multiuser production, administration and management tools, including script and rundown management, wire service receipt and distribution, script archiving, assignment and contact lists, user messaging, built-in Internet access, media browsing and integrated prompting; offers playout automation for live programs with interfaces to all common broadcast devices.
www.autocue.com
Booth: C8525
CHANNEL IN A BOX
Evertz OvertureRT LIVE
HD/SD multi-input switching device; internal H.264/MPEG-2 video playout server; features advanced branding capabilities, including character generation for real-time updating of text; offers DVE effects for squeeze backs and reveals, partitioned storage for online video playout and animated graphics playout, simultaneous playout of HD and SD content with internal conversion, and redundant power supplies; provides hot swappable 1TB of storage, upgradable to 2TB.
www.evertz.com
Booth: N1602, SU9717
PRODUCTION CONTROL SYSTEM
Hi Tech Systems Avita
Captures, edits and plays out media from multiple sources; provides video clip management tools with shared databases, multiple play lists and enhanced search facilities; can be supplied as a software-only system, can be fully driven by a touch screen and features gesture control of the various system applications; hardware panel has a touchscreen with gesture control that is used to manage play lists, server setups, clip creation and management, database creation, and searching.
www.hitechsys.com
Booth: N6529
TRAFFIC AND SCHEDULING SOFTWARE
Video Stream Networks VSNCREATV 3.0
New and enhanced user interface offers an optimized arrangement of menus; new sales management module allows adding advertising contracts and clients, and checking their reliability; a new module has been added that allows users to register all aired commercials and generate reports integrated with the accounting and financial system (SAP); commercial opt-out system enables managing commercial airings and classifying them by channel or geographical area to meet different audience targets.
www.vsn-tv.com
Booth: N1208
