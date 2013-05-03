Autocue unveils new iPad-based prompters

Autocue launched new iPad Mini and iPad Mini Lite prompters at the 2013 NAB Show last month in April.

Autocue has redesigned its Starter Series iPad and iPad Lite prompters to incorporate the new iPad Mini. The latest iPad prompter models feature an adjustable tablet mount that can be simply switched between an iPad and an iPad Mini setting.

The iPad prompter can be used in both on-camera and straight-read configurations and is suitable for all cameras, including ENG. The iPad Lite is only suitable for smaller cameras, such as DV and DSLR cameras. Both prompters include a wide-angle hood as standard, pack flat and come preassembled for quick and easy installation.

The iPad and iPad Lite prompters are compatible with a range of free prompting applications on the App Store. Autocue recommends iPrompt, and offers wired and wireless controllers that are compatible with the iPrompt software.