Australia’s SBS Selects Aspera

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.: Aspera announced that Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service has deployed Aspera to power its new contribution file delivery and workflow management system. A broad suite of Aspera software products will automate ingest, management and synchronization of content across multiple types of storage systems in disparate locations. The requirements from SBS included allowing remote journalists to use a simple web interface to upload and download assets in the field, synchronizing data across disparate storage platforms, and centrally managing the entire system from a single location.



Working under extreme conditions including disaster situations and warzones, field reporters needed guaranteed data transmission and delivery, regardless of location or connectivity. The whole system also required centralized management capabilities from a single interface that provides detailed information about historical, current and scheduled transfers, as well as reporting on multiple interfaces with the system. Additionally, it was mandatory to synchronize data between Isilon, Omneon, and Windows Storage Servers in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra, as well as a remote disaster recovery site, allowing immediate data access from any SBS location.



To meet these strict requirements, Aspera provided SBS with faspex, the global collaborative file exchange and distribution platform that delivers seamless support across enterprise and cloud storage, with mobile client applications for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Cargo, Aspera’s automatic desktop downloader for receiving faspex packages, was selected to avoid delay in obtaining content. SBS chose the Aspera Console to centrally manage the entire infrastructure, including all Aspera transfers from any location, with detailed and customer-specific configurable reports, event-based auditing, as well as automatic and scalable database maintenance.



Lastly, Aspera Sync, a high-speed, multi-directional synchronization software, was selected to complete the automated file-transport system that bridges the gap between disparate storage solutions across the SBS network.