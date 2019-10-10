Australia’s Network 10, You.i TV Partner to Update Broadcast VOD App Ad, User Experience

OTTAWA—Australian broadcaster Network 10 is partnering with You.i TV to modernize the advertising and user experience on the network’s 10 Play broadcast video on demand (BVOD) app.

The partnership will see Network 10 standardize the 10 Play user experience across streaming platforms, including Telstra TV, connected TVs, streaming media devices, game consoles and mobile and tablet apps, You.i TV said.

The broadcaster and You.i TV, which specializes in tools to enable cross-platform app development, will also work together to enable new ad formats, such as passive, interactive and non-intrusive, on the 10 Play app that go beyond pre- and mid-roll ads.

“With a rebuilt 10 Play on the You.i Engine One platform, we will have the ability to control every pixel on screen, effectively monetizing the glass by creating new ad solutions that go beyond the standard pre- and mid-roll ads,” said Rod Prosser, Network 10 chief of sales.

“Think overlay bugs, non-disruptive ad formats while a program is paused and user interface integrations—this partnership will allow us to push the creative ad boundaries on 10 Play’s apps.”

Network 10 General Manager Liz Baldwin added that the partnership will transform “the audience experience for 10 Play on apps and connected devices.”

More information is available on the You.i TV website.