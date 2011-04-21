Auralex introduces new low-cost StudiofoamPro acoustic panels at NAB Show
At its first NAB Show appearance, acoustical treatment manufacturer Auralex Acoustics introduced its new SonoLite fabric-wrapped StudiofoamPro panels. With a price that specifically targets those on limited budgets, the latest entry-level panels enable the company to reach smaller and affiliate broadcast production facilities.
SonoLite is a 2ft-square, 1inch-thick StudiofoamPro panel with squared edges and wrapped in black or beige fabric. SonoLite panels carry an overall noise coefficient rating of 0.75.
