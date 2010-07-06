Audio-Technica upgrades SpectraPulse wireless capabilities

At the recent InfoComm show, Audio-Technica SpectraPulse showed the Ultra Wideband (UWB) wireless microphone system with the rcu104 receiver coordinator unit. The rcu104 expands SpectraPulse coverage area and robustness of the signal through the use of up to four drm141 digital receiver modules instead of one. This also allows a single SpectraPulse system to be shared between two closely located or adjacent rooms.

Each rcu104 incorporates connections for up to four drm141 receivers and a SpectraPulse aci707 audio control interface. The rcu104 receives the incoming drm14 data streams and creates a single data stream that can be interpreted by up to two linked aci707 units. The rcu104 supplies power for all connected drm141’s. Front-panel LED indicators on the rcu104 provide visual status of drm141 power, firmware conflict error, data connection communication and signal activity. Designed for easy plug-in installation, the rcu104 also manages UWB pulse timing, data coming from the aci707 and correct programming of encryption keys. Occupying a single rack space, the rcu104 easily interconnects using standard RJ45 connections, and it can be located up to 500ft from the DRMs and 200ft from the aci707.

A completely new application of UWB technology, the Audio-Technica SpectraPulse system offers secure wireless operation free from RF competition, frequency coordination and white space issues. The new rcu104 DRM Coordinator will be available this summer.