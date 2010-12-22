Audio-Technica offers head-worn MicroEarset microphone

Audio-Technica is now offering its BP893 MicroEarset head-worn microphone for all types of studio or field work.

With its ergonomically molded earpiece and 1in boom, the BP893 offers inconspicuous placement along with clear, consistent voice pickup. Its extended frequency response provides natural sound reproduction, and its light weight, low-profile design and ease of use make the microphone ideal for use in broadcast studios, according to Audio-Technica.

The BP893 is positioned unobtrusively over either ear. Its omnidirectional miniature condenser capsule offers pickup tailored for vocal reproduction similar to that of a high-quality lavalier microphone.

The microphone includes a 55in, permanently attached miniature cable. Its free end connects to the provided AT8539 power module via a locking four-pin connector. The connector is also compatible with all A-T UniPak body-pack transmitters. The output of the power module is a three-pin, XLRM-type connector.

The microphone requires 11V to 52V phantom power for operation. A recessed switch in the power module permits the choice of flat response or low-frequency roll-off (via the integral 80Hz high-pass UniSteep filter) to help control undesired ambient noise. The BP893 comes equipped with a power module, a cable clip, two windscreens, two element covers, a moisture guard, a belt clip and a protective carrying case. The microphone is available in black and beige.