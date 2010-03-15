Audio-Technica offers dual-ear mount headworn microphone

Audio-Technica has enhanced its BP892 MicroSet subminiature omnidirectional condenser headworn microphone with the new AT8464 dual-ear microphone mount.

The high-SPL successor to Audio-Technica’s AT892, the BP892 offers increased dynamic range with maximum audio quality and minimum visibility. The dual-ear mount allows users to convert their single-ear-worn BP892 MicroSet to a dual-ear-worn unit for maximum stability and comfort.

This device will now come standard with all BP892 MicroSet units, and is also sold as a stand-alone item to retrofit BP892 and AT892 units already in the hands of end users.

Ideal for broadcast, ENG and live sound applications, the AT8464 provides additional stability and a comfortable fit for the BP892. It easily converts the mic to left or right wearing positions, and the continuously adjustable headband fits both children and adults.

The microphone features a lightweight, low-profile design with an included cord clip. Like the BP892 it accompanies, the AT8464 is available in both black and beige.