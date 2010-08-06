Audio-Technica enhances 2000 Series wireless systems

Audio-Technica has made multiple enhancements to its 2000 Series wireless systems with technology updates in the ATW-R2100a receiver, the ATW-T210a bodypack transmitter and the ATW-T220a handheld transmitter. The 2000 Series enhancements include straightforward setup, automatic scanning and other advanced features. The new components will ship by the end of summer 2010.

The ATW-R2100a receiver features automatic frequency scanning, selecting the most appropriate frequency for the area in which it is operating. A precoordinated, integral channel plan allows for simultaneous operation of any of the 10 channels in a given location, in one of two UHF frequency ranges. The flexibility in programming both the receiver and transmitters eliminates confusing frequency groups and other frequency coordination problems, and an advanced Tone Lock adjustable squelch system fights interference. The receiver includes balanced XLR-type and unbalanced 1/4in output connections, with a ground-lift switch on the XLR output, helping eliminate audible hum caused by ground loops between the sound system and receiver. A two-position switch turns on/off 12V AC antenna power for use with powered antennas or other inline RF devices and accessories.

The ATW-T210a UniPak bodypack transmitter features a latching cover to protect the internal controls from being accidentally activated and a recessed four-pin HRS-type locking input connector to increase the life of the microphone cable. Inputs are available for low-impedance microphones, high-impedance musical instruments or line input. A red LED power/battery indicator glows when the transmitter is turned on and the batteries are in operating condition.

The redesigned ATW-T220a handheld transmitter uses a PRO 41-type dynamic unidirectional capsule. Adjustable trim control helps match the microphone to the audio source, and an ergonomically designed handle with end-mounted recessed controls help maintain a clean, uncluttered appearance.

Both transmitters function with standard AA batteries to provide more than eight hours of operation and feature an easy-to-configure channel selection switch. An RF power select switch offers high and low settings.