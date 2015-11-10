Trending

Audinate’s Dante Via Now Available

PORTLAND, ORE.—Audinate has announced that its new Dante Via software is now available worldwide. The Dante Via software connects any audio application or computer device to a Dante network, including USB, FireWire or Thunderbolt devices.

Able to create a Dante network without dedicated Dante hardware, the Dante Via allows for routing audio using only computers. With its drag-and-drop interface Dante Via enables rapid discovery and simple connection of devices and applications. It also allows integrators, engineers and end-users to create and extend audio systems using computer-based networked I/O.

The Dante Via software runs on Windows 7, 8.1 or 10, and Macs OS X10.9.5 or higher. It can support up to a total of 48 source and 48 destination channels, and stereo I/O for as many as eight applications.

Dante Via is available for $49.95. A 30 days free trial is available by visiting www.audinate.com/dantevia.