Audinate’s Dante Via Now Available

PORTLAND, ORE.—Audinate has announced that its new Dante Via software is now available worldwide. The Dante Via software connects any audio application or computer device to a Dante network, including USB, FireWire or Thunderbolt devices.

Able to create a Dante network without dedicated Dante hardware, the Dante Via allows for routing audio using only computers. With its drag-and-drop interface Dante Via enables rapid discovery and simple connection of devices and applications. It also allows integrators, engineers and end-users to create and extend audio systems using computer-based networked I/O.

The Dante Via software runs on Windows 7, 8.1 or 10, and Macs OS X10.9.5 or higher. It can support up to a total of 48 source and 48 destination channels, and stereo I/O for as many as eight applications.

Dante Via is available for $49.95. A 30 days free trial is available by visiting www.audinate.com/dantevia.