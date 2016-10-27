Audinate Announces Dante Software Combo Pack

PORTLAND, ORE.—Audinate is now offering the Dante Software Combo Pack, which includes licenses for the Dante Via and Dante Virtual Soundcard.

Dante Via is designed to connect all computer-based audio to any Dante audio network and display them in a drag-and-drop interface. It supports up to 16x16 channels of audio for each channel and up to 32x32 for connected devices.

The Dante Virtual Soundcard allows computers to serve as a Dante-powered recording workstation. Users can connect to record, process and playout up to 64x64 channels using any audio application and combination of Dante enabled devices and software.

Audinate is offering the Dante Software Combo Pack for $59.95.