Audible Magic introduces AdMagic suite for interactive TV ad market

Audible Magic has introduced automated detection of television advertising content, which enables marketers to identify ads viewers actually watch, link them to additional advertising efforts, such as promotions or special offers, and alert targeted consumers to these promotions or offers — all in real time.

The new service — part of the company’s new AdMagic suite — is key to delivering highly valued promise of interactive TV advertising.

Similar to databases Audible Magic has compiled to ID music and TV/movie entertainment content, this new database, which now includes more than 25,000 current TV commercials and show promotions, will be integrated into various CE devices and applications necessary to deliver a true interactive TV experience.

The system detects TV commercials and show promotions across a wide range of TV delivery systems, such as linear TV, OTT video streaming or video-on-demand (VoD) services.